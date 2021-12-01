GARDEN, Mich.
Mary Alice ‘M.A.’ Williams
July 28, 1935 - Nov. 26, 2021
Mary Alice “M.A.” Williams, 86, of Garden, Mich., passed away peacefully at the Schoolcraft County Medical Care Facility in Manistique, Mich., on Friday, November 26, 2021. Mary was born on July 28, 1935, in Kenton, Ohio, the daughter of Phillip Federick and Mary Matilda (Fulks) Baughman.
She attended school in Dunkirk, Ohio, graduating with the Class of 1953 from Harden Northern High School. She furthered her education in Wooster, Ohio, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. M.A. met Thomas R. Williams, and they were married in Dola, Ohio, on August 15, 1959, and they enjoyed 62 wonderful years together.
M.A. taught school for several years before becoming a proofreader for several publishing companies, retiring from International Foundation for Employee Benefits in 1998. After retirement she and Tom moved to the Garden Peninsula in 2016. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. M.A. enjoyed watching birds and enjoyed cheering on her favorite football and basketball teams, the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She often recalled that as a child, she and her grandfather attended the Ohio/Michigan games. M.A. enjoyed decorating her home for each major holiday. She also enjoyed family time, the museum trips that she and her daughter Lynne took, and the many dogs she loved through the years.
M.A. is survived by her husband, Tom Williams of Garden; daughter, Lynne (Tom) Solak of Avon Lake, Ohio; and her beloved dog, Mattie.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
M.A. will be laid to rest at the Hinks cemetery in Fayette on Thursday, December 2, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Schoolcraft County Medical Care Facility Patient Activity Fund, 520 Main St., Manistique, MI 49854.
Fausett Family Funeral Homes of Manistique and Garden is assisting the family with the arrangements.