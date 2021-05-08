Mary Alice Steidl
May 30, 1935 — Dec. 18, 2020
Mary Alice Steidl was born to eternal life on December 18, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born in Milwaukee on May 30, 1935.
Beloved wife of E.R. Thomas Steidl, who preceded her in death on August 1, 1993. Loving mother of Debbie Steidl, Tom (Cindy) Steidl, Dawn (Brian) Gustafson and Tim (Cansas) Steidl. Mary is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also lovingly survived by her sister Caroline (Dick) Kneiser, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, W314-N7462 Highway 83, North Lake, with Mass following at 10 a.m