Mary Ann Mollet
April 9, 1938 - Sept. 11, 2021
Mary Ann entered into eternal life at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 11, 2021, at the age of 83 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary Ann was born in Waukesha on April 9, 1938. She is the beloved daughter of her late parents, Peter and Genevieve Muzich. She married her loving and cherished husband of 61 years, Frank, on Dec. 3, 1960. She was loving and treasured mother of Timothy J.(Trenda) Muzich, Arthur G. Muzich, Diane M. Mollet, Jennifer J. Mollet, James A. (Lynnette) Mollet, and Kimberly (Dan) Krieser; proud and adored grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her loving sisters Patricia (Derald) Vant and Kathy (Nelson) Osborne. She was preceded in death by her devoted and cherished sisters Elizabeth, Francis, Louise, Gladys, Carol, and Rose.
Mary Ann was a member of St. James Parish, she had many deep religious beliefs. During COVID-19 she watched Catholic Mass on TV. She was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed hosting large holiday meals for her large family. Mary Ann worked for Amron Ammunition Plant during the Vietnam War. She belonged to the Steel Workers Union at Waukesha Foundry, later she worked at Stein’s Gardens and Gifts and ran the silk flower department before retiring. After retirement, Mary Ann and Frank were snowbirds and spent winters in their home in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
They enjoyed many years of camping in Colorado, Tennessee and northern Wisconsin. Mary Ann enjoyed adventures on their BMW motorcycle on trips to the Smokey Mountains, South Dakota, Michigan, and the scenic back roads of Wisconsin.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Visitation continues at St. James Catholic Church (830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago) on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Mary Ann will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice or the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center in Mary Ann’s name deeply appreciated.
