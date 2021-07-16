WAUKESHA
Mary Ann Schaefer (nee Schulze)
March 8, 1938 - Dec. 11, 2020
Mary Ann Schaefer (nee Schulze) died peacefully on December 11, 2020. Mary was born March 8, 1938, in Waukesha, and is the loving daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothea Schulze.
Beloved mom, grandma and great-grandma, she will be forever cherished and remembered by her children Mary, Sarah (Patrick) Coffey, Kent II (Jane), Martha (Gregory Sr.) Fenech, Mark (Marsha), David (Kim), Thomas (Andrea) and John (Mina); grandchildren, Carly, Kent III, Ryan, Connor, Gregory Jr., Brianna, Logan, Samantha, Maxwell, Emily, Ellen, Mark, Amanda and Keaton; and great-grandson, Skip. Mary is survived by her brother Joseph (Emily), and the father of her children, Kent C. Schaefer. She will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Frederick, David and John.
Mary was a lifelong parishioner and active member of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, Brookfield, and was involved in numerous community organizations. Her greatest devotions were her children, grandchildren, family and faith.
A Celebration of Mary’s Life will take place on Friday, July 23, at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 18255 W. Capitol Drive, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Dominic Catholic Parish or to a Catholic charity of your choice.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.