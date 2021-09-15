PALMYRA
Mary Ann Schmit
Dec. 11, 1941 — Aug. 31, 2021
Mary Ann Schmit (Schweitizer) passed to eternal life on Aug. 31, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband, Francis (Hunse) Schmit, of 59 years. She was dear mother of Ed (Cathie) Schmit, Anne (Scott) Jacka and Mary Kay (Tim) Horter.
She is further survived by her two sisters, Sandy (Lyle) Kelliher and Jane (Tim) Burton, along with eight grandchildren and many friends. Visitation at White Stone Church, 2517 N. Dousman Road, Oconomowoc, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2021, service at noon and lunch to follow Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family. For more information, call 414-384-2424.