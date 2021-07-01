Mary C. Hearn
Our family will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for our dear and beloved mother, Mary Cecelia Hearn (nee Motsinger), who passed away on May 7, 2020. The service will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 8th at St. Jerome’s Catholic Parish in Oconomowoc. Following the Mass, a Graveside Rite of Committal will be held at St. Jerome’s Cemetery. Our family cordially invites all who knew and loved our mother to join us.
All funeral arrangements have been handled by Cress Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Middleton. Further information will be posted at Cressfuneralservice.com.