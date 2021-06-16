BAYSIDE
Mary E. Fay (nee Miller)
Sept. 10, 1926 - Aug. 17, 2020
Mary E. Fay (nee Miller), of Bayside and formerly of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020, at the age of 93.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Parish, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The visitation will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.
Mary was born on September 10, 1926, the youngest daughter of Leo and Amy Miller. She graduated from Waukesha High School in 1944 and continued her education at Carroll University in Waukesha. After she graduated from Carroll with a bachelor’s degree in 1948, Mary married the love of her life, Paul, on June 3, 1948. She was a longtime member of St. Mary Parish and enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary will be deeply missed by her children, Christine Keenan of River Falls, Paula (Dennis) Berg of Glendale and Jennifer (Jim Skrabut) Fay of Falls Church, Va.; grandchildren, Anna (Ramon Hernandez) Berg and Ben (Katelynd) Berg; and four great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; and son, James.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary Parish, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, are appreciated.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.