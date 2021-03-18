OCONOMOWOC
Mary E. Hayenga
Jan. 16, 1944 - March 8, 2021
Mary E. Hayenga, age 77, of Oconomowoc, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Aurora Summit Hospital with her family by her side. She was born January 16, 1944, in Tacoma Park, Md., to Donald H. Buck and Mabel B. Powell.
Mary started working at an early age, as a civil servant at Andrews Air Force Base after high school, and continuously until shortly before she passed. She enjoyed her time with friends and family, and her “ZZ.”
She is survived by her sons, Michael Tull and Anthony Warneck; two grandsons, Kyle and Pierce Tull; and many other family and friends.
Memorial donations to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, would be appreciated.
