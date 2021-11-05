Mary E. Henkel (nee Stephens)
Mary E. Henkel (nee Stephens) entered eternal life on October 24, 2021, at 78 years.
Mary was the beloved wife of the late Larry Henkel.
She is survived by siblings Julia Smith, Pat (Joanne) Stephens and Terry (Kathy) Stephens, and brother-in-law Dennis McLaughlin. She was a wonderful aunt to the late Brian, Gary, Sheila, Michael, Tom, Patrick, Bridget, Robert, Dennis, Kelley, Shannan, Sean, Casey, Katie and Erin, and great-aunt to 32 great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by siblings Mike Stephens and Kathy McLaughlin; sisters-in-law Betty Stephens and Chris Stephens; and brother-in-law Thomas Smith.
Mary was born to the late Michael Joseph and Mary Walsh Stephens. Mary spent her working career in the banking business, Lakeside Golf Course, Menomonee Falls Racquetball Club, Beaver Dam Racetrack, and other entrepreneurial enterprises. She was a kind and generous person who enjoyed volunteering at Milwaukee Irish Fest, the Emerald Society of Wisconsin and the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin. Shewas a “one-of-a-kind” remarkable person who enjoyed golf, racquetball, and traveling. Mary will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 12, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., with a memorial service at 5 p.m., at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, WI 53029.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.