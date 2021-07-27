DeFOREST
Mary E. Mahoney
Dec. 15, 1934 - July 21, 2021
Mary E. Mahoney of DeForest died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Edgerton Hospital at the age of 86. She was born on December 15, 1934, in Chicopee Falls, Ma., the daughter of Roy and Mary (nee Kelly) Mahoney. She was a fighter who ferociously clung to life, who loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Always up for a good game of Scrabble, a strong cup of coffee and anything sweet. She loved telling stories of her childhood in Chicopee Falls and would share them with all who’d listen. We’d be remiss if we failed to acknowledge her love for Gregory Peck. We hope in her passing she has finally met the man of her dreams. We love you mom, mummy, momma, mother, mammy, granny, grandma, grandmother, Fuzzy. May you now rest peacefully.
She will be sadly missed by her children Kevin (Lisa) Moran of Dousman, Karen (Archie) Archambault of Oshkosh, Donna (Mike) Sieger of Whitewater, Kelly (Sharon) Moran of Waukesha, Katie Moran of Florida, Maggie Fannon of Florida, Jenny Moran of Middleton, Doug (Aimee) Moran of Appleton, Sarah (Darren) Moran-Liebman of Florida and Norah Moran of Middleton. She is further survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brother Jack (Collette) Mahoney of Massachusetts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her her daughter Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Moran-Webb, son John Moran, her parents, her brother Roy and sisters Peggy, Mickey, Barbara and Joan.
No services will be held.
