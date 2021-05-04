Mary Elizabeth (Shiveler) Yuhas
April 4, 1940 - April 22, 2021
Mary Elizabeth (Shiveler) Yuhas, 81, of Melbourne, Fla., passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, April 22, 2021.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dennis; their children Tracey (Jim) Kowalewski of Boise, Idaho, Colleen (Randy) Parnell of Orlando, Fla., and Christopher Morris of Minneapolis, Minn.; sister Joanne Harper of Melbourne, Fla.; nephew Michael Witt; and grandchildren Rachel Kowalewski and Jake Kowalewski.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Nancy Morris.
Mary was an LPN but her great joy was found in her long-standing career scoring for NASCAR. She worked with several drivers including Cale Yarborough and Sterling Marlin.
Mary was very fond of her family and loved them very much. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She will be placed in the St. Joseph Mausoleum in Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mary's name to your favorite NASCAR driver foundation.