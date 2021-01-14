DOUSMAN
Mary Ellen Thompson
May 20, 1944 — Jan. 5, 2021
Mary Ellen Thompson of Dousman, age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1944, to Fritz and Annie (Draskovich) Juers in Hales Corners.
Mary Ellen is survived by her husband of 52 years, James; her daughter, Tammy; her grandson, Christian; sister, Carol Weidenfeller; brother, Carl Juers; and many extended family including aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mary Ellen was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She had a great love for watching sitcoms.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.