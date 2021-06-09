Mary Helen Harms
Oct. 2, 1926 - June 5, 2021
Mary Helen Harms, age 94, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on June 5, 2021 - surrounded by family and a chorus of early morning birds. She was born in Waukesha on October 2, 1926, to William and Mathilda Delmore.
Upon her passing, Mary Helen was greeted by family who preceded her in death, including her late husband of 46 years, William; sister Jane; and brother William.
Mary Helen is survived by her son, William; daughter, Ellen; and grandchildren, Sara, Bridget, Angela, and Matthew.
As a 1944 graduate of Waukesha High School, Mary Helen was elated by her annual get-togethers with classmates, which ended just several years ago. Having graduated two days before D-Day, they shared a bond that was never broken.
A trailblazer for women, Mary Helen graduated from Marquette University in 1948 with a bachelor’s degree in English. She worked in the personnel department at Wisconsin Electric, where she met and fell in love with William. They were married shortly after. In time, she worked again at the Brookfield Library.
As a historic preservationist, Mary Helen volunteered at the Elmbrook Historical Society and Hawks Inn Historical Society for many years. She loved collecting antiques and attending auctions as well.
Mary Helen and her family thank AngelsGrace Hospice staff for their compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Helen’s name can be made to AngelsGrace Hospice.
A private family service will be held. Mary Helen will be laid to rest with her parents at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waukesha, along with her late husband, William.
