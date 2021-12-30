PEWAUKEE
Mary J. Brierton
Mary J. Brierton (nee Roso), age 85, of Pewaukee, passed away peacefully in her home on December 22, 2021. She was joyfully reunited with her husband of 43 years, Robert.
Devoted mother of the late Michael (Barbara) Brierton, Richard (Wendy) Brierton, Kenneth (Tim) Brierton and Lisa (Julie) Brierton; proud grandmother of Kyle (Rashelle) Brierton, Melissa (Misael) Vasquez and Andrew Tansill; great-grandmother of Damien, Sean, Ashlynn and Jaxon; caring sister of the late Louis (the late Jane) Roso, Patty (the late Gary) Austin, and Sylvia (Bill) Finger; and sister-in-law of Carol (Don) Marklein. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Louis, and her mother, Esther.
Mary was extremely creative, a great card player, enjoyed bowling, reading a good book, and attending plays. She loved to entertain hosting numerous family parties, celebrations and dinners over the years (which always included a savory Italian dish!). Gardening was a recent passion along with an abundance of projects including research on her families Italian heritage and history. She also loved spending time with family and friends at their lake home and created lasting holiday memories.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Thursday, January 6, from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Refreshments and further fellowship to follow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35-W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, on Friday, January 7, at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Church Cemetery in Pewaukee.
A special thank you to the staff at UW Health Cancer Center for all of the loving care you provided. Memorials appreciated to UW Health Cancer Center.
Non piangere perche e finita, sorridi perche e acaduto (Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened).
Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-432-8300 or visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.