Mary Jo Meier (nee Bronkala)
March 24, 1950 - March 9, 2020
Mary Jo Meier (nee Bronkala) found peace on March 9, 2020, after a long illness, just a few weeks before her 70th birthday, with her children Mark and Maureen by her side. Mary Jo was born in West Allis on March 24, 1950, to William and Vivian Bronkala.
She graduated from New Berlin High School, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and earned her master’s degree in reading from Cardinal Stritch.
A dedicated lifetime educator for 40 years in the Waukesha Public School System, Mary Jo served as a reading specialist and elementary school teacher, positively impacting hundreds of students until her retirement in 2012. She was honored to be the recipient of the prestigious Herb Kohl Teachers of Excellence Award.
Mary Jo had a wide variety of interests including collecting antiques, theater, reading and involvement in her community. A lifetime horse-lover, she was especially proud to be the breeder and owner of her multiple National Champion Arabian horse, Revelation BHA. She also served on the Boards of the Wisconsin Arabian Horse Association, Town of Genesee Park and Recreation and represented public school teachers throughout Wisconsin on the Teachers Retirement Board. Mary Jo felt especially blessed to have her beloved granddaughter Lucielle join the family and would proudly share Lucy stories and pictures at every opportunity.
Mary Jo is survived by her children Mark Meier and Maureen Meier, and her dear granddaughter, Lucielle. She is further survived by her sisters, Joan (James) Laabs and Beth Sabatke, and her brother Jay Bronkala.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Nov 13, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. memorial service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the following charities in Mary Jo’s name: http://kicmke.org/ or https://momsmentalhealthmke.org/.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.