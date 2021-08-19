WAUKESHA
Mary Jo Nevermann (nee Ponath)
March 11,1936 - Aug. 17, 2021
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Jo Nevermann (nee Ponath) announce her passing on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Mary Jo was born in Watertown on March 11,1936, the daughter of Gary Ponath and Margaret (nee Lenoir) Ponath. She married Ted Nevermann on November 6, 1955. Mary Jo was an active member of the Waukesha Symphony Orchestra for many years. She enjoyed volunteer work at the Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Mary Jo was a world traveler. She loved boating, golfing and bowling. She loved playing bridge and was an avid reader belonging to book clubs and investment clubs.
Mary Jo will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Gary (Cris) and David (Erika); her daughter Patti (Jeff); and her 10 grandchildren, Nicole, Max, Charlie, Emma, Luke, Sam, Jake, Teddy, J.T. and Pete. Mary Jo was also the proud great-grandmother to Eve, Lily, Layton, Bennett and Bodhi.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted; and her brother, John.
A visitation and memorial service will be held for Mary Jo on Tuesday, August 24, at Galilee Lutheran Church, N24-W26430 Crestview Drive, Pewaukee, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service to follow. A private burial will be held on Wednesday at Prairie Home Cemetery.
The family gives special thanks to the nurses and staff of Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Oconomowoc Hospital and Shorehaven Senior Living.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Galilee Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave an on-line tribute message.