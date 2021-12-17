WAUKESHA
Mary K. Garcia
Mary K. Garcia found peace on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the age of 86. Mary was married to her one and only love of 52 years, the late Frank Garcia.
Together they had five children, Colleen (Eric) Van Alen, Lola Garcia (Paul Mesa), Rose (Patrick) Karl, Ricardo Garcia and Ann (Kevin) Stuempges; grandchildren, Tonya, Corey (Dana) and Travis Van Alen, Jessica Birmingham, David Garcia, Doreen (Andy) Sutilla, James Karl (Casey LeBeau), Carrie, Jenny (Dustin Houk), Rico, Christian and Olivia Garcia, Kimberly (Joe) Barrows, Kyle (Nicole) and Kaylee Stuempges; and great-grandchildren, Aria, Vincent, Gianna, Logan, Ahneeza, Misaiel, Adaliah, Eleasar, Ellianna, Makala, Danika, Audrey, Dominic, Buckley, Veda and Josie.
Mary is also survived by her siblings, Eleanor (the late Roger) Goodspeed, John (Ginger) Whitstone, Larry (Jean) Whitstone and Joe (Geri) Whitstone; her sisters-in-law, Maria (Ezequiel) Benavides and Virginia (Pedro) Rodriguez and her brother-in-law, Henry (the late Olivia) Garcia. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Katherine Whitstone, Virginia and Trino Hernandez, Dick and Chris Whitstone, and Ann Gonzalez; her grandson, Adam Garcia; her special aunt, Marian Collins; fathers- and mothers-in-law, Enrique and Jesus Garcia, Salvador and Margaret Garcia, Margaret Salazar, Josephine Hernandez, Willie and Marcos Lopez.
Mary was a teacher’s aide with the School District of Waukesha for many years, most of which were spent at Whittier Elementary. She enjoyed every aspect of her job but of course her passion were the children. After her retirement, Mary took great pride in the 40-plus years she spent volunteering with Waukesha organizations such as the Hope Center, the Schuetze Recreation Center and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was a founding member of the Scholastic Fund for Students of Hispanic Descent and a member of St. Joseph Christian Women encompassing the role of secretary.
Mary was an avid bowler, like her late husband, Frank. They enjoyed bowling at Fracaro’s and Sunset Lanes in Waukesha. Friday night fish frys became a family tradition and would usually end in at least one game of bowling. Another passion that Mary had was playing sheepshead at the Schuetze Recreation Center with her brother, Larry. Mary’s interest later in life was to go on gambling junkets with her daughters, Colleen, Lola and Rose. Many special memories were shared and created. Family reunions were a great joy to Mary and she was always asked to bring her infamous potato salad and everyone would be fighting over the last homemade chocolate chip cookie.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m.
On Monday, December 20, a visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha. Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Hope Center or the Scholastic Fund for students of Hispanic Descent would be appreciated.
