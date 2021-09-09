Mary L. Baker (nee Daganhardt)
Mary L. Baker (nee Daganhardt) passed away peacefully September 3, 2021, at age 61.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Timothy; parents James and Dorothy; sister Elizabeth Tegge; and nephew Thomas Tegge.
Loving step mother of Brad (Melissa) Baker and Jennifer (Josh) Wambold; beloved sister of Kathy Woyahn; cherished aunt of Amy (Dan) Sazama, Ashley (Lucas) Woyahn and Amanda (Robert) Chapel; dear great aunt of Mason and Jackson; and proud grandma of Penelope, Ava, Brooks and Adalyn.
Mary had many interests including yard work, gardening and family gatherings at her home with the pool. Her greatest love was spending time with children and grandchildren.
Mary will be greatly missed by many, as she was a bright light in the world, and helped and inspired many people! She was a teacher in the Waukesha School District for 23 years, and loved teaching her second-grade students at Hillcrest Elementary School.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to children charities per Mary’s request.
Private family services. The service will be live streamed. Please see the funeral home website for the link.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday September 19, from 1-6 p.m. (open house style) at Billy D's in Waukesha. Please come and share some of your favorite memories of Mary.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.