WAUKESHA
Mary Lu Rogers
Jan. 16, 1946 - April 16, 2021
Mary Lu Rogers of Waukesha died on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital at the age of 75. She was born in Waukesha on January 16, 1946, the only child of William and Lucile (nee Dodmead) Rogers and grew up on the family farm in New Berlin.
As a child she learned to play the piano, organ and also became an accomplished vocalist. Her love of music was only surpassed by her love of animals and Elvis Presley. She made many life-long friends over the years. People were drawn to her kindness, understanding, and ability to help solve problems. Mary was well-versed on many subjects and always strived to learn more. She worked for many years as an executive administrative assistant at Essential Industries. When her health started to deteriorate, she maintained her independence by working hard to overcome her medical challenges. Mary touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her best friend, Alexis Dzierzewski, along with many second cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. celebration of life service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Please bring your stories and memories of Mary to share. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.