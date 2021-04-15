BLACK RIVER FALLS
Mary Lucile Hartwig
Dec. 3, 1943 - April 5, 2021
Mary Lucile Hartwig, 77, of Black River Falls, passed away on April 5, 2021. She was born on December 3, 1943, in Oconomowoc, daughter of the late Desmond and Lucile (Smith) Laabs.
She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1962. Mary lived in Oconomowoc until 1983, when she moved to her final home in Black River Falls. Mary had a contagious laughter and smile and was known for her adventurous spirit.
She loved music, dancing, nature and her garden.
Mary is survived by her children: Donna (Rick) Tomac of Hartford, Wendy (Todd) McMillen of Naples, Fla., Katie (Danny) Tomac of Black River Falls, John Tomac of Black River Falls, Pat Hartwig of Black River Falls and Jennifer (Joel) Houd of Black River Falls; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Joan Evans, Charles Laabs, Rose Laabs, Jim (Joan) Laabs, William Laabs and Ken (Jodee) Laabs.
Mary was preceded in death by her husbands John (Butch) Tomac and Patrick Hartwig, sister Donna Laabs, and brother Jerome Laabs.
Celebration of life will be held at Breakshots (Huba Huba) in Oconomowoc on Saturday, April 17, from 1-5 p.m.
Mary will be laid to rest with her sister Donna at St. Charles Cemetery.