OCONOMOWOC
Mary Lynn Neureuther
May 27, 1945 - Feb. 15, 2021
Mary Lynn Neureuther (nee Schedler), 75, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on February 15, succumbing to Alzheimer’s disease.
Mary was born on May 27, 1945, to G. Don and Helen Schedler (Nee Hayes) in Janesville. The Schedler family made their home in East Troy, raising Mary, her four younger sisters, and her cousin Mark on the shores of Potter Lake. Mary graduated from Mukwonago Union High School in 1963. She went on to pursue a degree in Special Education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
After graduation, Mary took a position teaching special education in Hartland. She was well-loved by her students and maintained contact with some of them into adulthood. Mary left teaching to join her first husband, Hans Weissgerber Jr., at the Golden Mast Restaurant, where she helped manage and grow the business until their divorce.
Mary then returned to school to pursue her love of plants and gardening, earning a degree in ornamental horticulture, which kicked off a 20-plus year career in the field.
In 1990, she met Robert Neureuther and the two were inseparable thereafter. Mary and Robb were married for over 28 years and enjoyed a date night every 2nd of the month to commemorate their first date. They made their home in Mequon, on a bluff over Lake Michigan. They enjoyed exhibiting at art fairs, annual summer visits to Linwood in Vermilion, Ohio, on the shores of Lake Erie as well as visiting friends and family in California and Florida.
Mary was a fiercely dedicated mom, raising her two children from her first marriage, Lisa and Hans III, to adulthood, before building a blended family with Robb and his three children Sadie, Joshua and Nicklaus, from his late wife. Known to her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews as Mom, Namma/Grandma, and Aunt Mary, she made family a priority. Mary delighted in sharing traditions past and making new ones. Her style and spirit brought colors and warmth to every corner of her home, her relationships and her life. The love and joy she brought to our family will be forever missed.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robert G. Neureuther; her siblings Jean Schedler, Patricia (Gary) Schedler Greiner, Christine Schedler, Kathleen (Jeffrey O’Bryant) Schedler, Mark (Pamela) Schedler; her children Lisa (Tom) Marks, Hans III (Kimberly) Weissgerber; her stepchildren Sadie (Chris) Hutson, Joshua Neureuther, Nicklaus Neureuther; grandchildren Julius Marks, Augie Marks, Hans Weissgerber IV; step-grandchildren Kaden Hutson, Gage Hutson, Piper Hutson, Emmy Neureuther, Klaus Neureuther, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, G. Donald and Helen Schedler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary’s name to St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church are appreciated.
A celebration of life will take place on Monday, February 22, 2021, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church (W359-N8512, Brown St., Oconomowoc, WI 5306) with the visitation from 12:00 p.m-1:00 p.m. The service will follow with Father Peters presiding. For a live video stream of the Mass, please like the Pagenkopf Funeral Home page on Facebook, and ask to join the Mary Neureuther funeral service. A luncheon will follow the service at Weissgerber’s Golden Mast Inn.