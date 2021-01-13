WAUKESHA
Mary T. Dupree
May 6, 1921 - Jan. 6, 2021
Mary T. Dupree, a longtime resident of Waukesha, passed away while sleeping on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the age of 99. She was born on May 6, 1921, to parents Angelo and Carosena Ciano (nee Catri).
Mary was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Waukesha. She was an amazing seamstress and she loved to cook. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving nephew Don.
A visitation for Mary will be held Saturday, January 16, from 11 a.m. until the start of her funeral Mass at noon at Faith Baptist Church, 3250 Summit Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.