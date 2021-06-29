PEWAUKEE
MaryJane (Readman) VanDerVoort
Aug. 28, 1942 - June 22, 2021
MaryJane (Readman) VanDerVoort was a caring mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. In hospice care for four months prior to her death, she passed away on June 22nd, 2021, at the age of 78 listening to her favorite musician, Buddy Holly, in her home in Pewaukee.
She leaves her son, Erik VanDerVoort and wife AnnMarie, son Scott VanDerVoort, and 5 grandchildren: Jessica, Alexis, Douglas, Erika and Nicole.
Preceded in death by her parents, Eber and Phyllis Readman, who she would fondly tell stories of to close friends and family due to her immense pride in being their daughter.
Born in Plymouth, Michigan on August 28, 1942, she discovered her first passion in music, joining the Plymouth High School band where she played clarinet. Followed by summers attending the National Music Camp, and eventually sharing her love for music with her grandchildren.
MaryJane attended Michigan State University, studying finance. Later finding a career in the banking industry, she retired as a Quality Assurance Engineer at Fiserv in 2012. After retiring, she enjoyed taking trips with her family, celebrating everyone’s birthdays with the whole family, working her crossword puzzles and reading her newspapers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local VFW post, homeless shelters, or Humane Society.
A Celebration-of life/memorial service is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on July 9th, 2021, at the VFW Post #9537 in Pewaukee.