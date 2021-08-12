Matthew J. Bauman
Found peace on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the age of 54. He is survived by his children Brianna (Brendan Courage) Bauman and James Bauman, his mother Naomi Bauman, his father Richard (Lynn) Bauman, his sisters Kelly (Jeff) Galbraith and Stephanie (Steve) Sulla, and his nephews Brandon, Nick, Sam, and Jake. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Matt enjoyed kayaking with his kids, deer hunting and fishing with his dad, listening to ‘80s rock, and bowling with his friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 PM until the time of Celebration of Life at 7 PM on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S Cross St, Oconomowoc. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm - Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family and can be reached at 262-567-4459.