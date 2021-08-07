WOODLAND PARK, COLO.
Matthew James Teschendorf
Oct. 5, 1971 — April 16, 2020
Matthew J. Teschendorf of Woodland Park, Colo., formerly of Waukesha, died suddenly on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 48.
He will be sadly missed by his two cherished daughters, Nancy Barbee and Liesl Rose of Colorado; his loving mother, Nancy Teschendorf of Waukesha; brother Steven (Christine) Teschendorf of Casper, Wyoming; sister Martha (Nathan) Waerzeggers of McFarland; and nieces Molly, Alexis and Sophia. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James, in 2011. A Celebration of Life in loving memory of Matthew will take place on Sunday, August 15, at 4 p.m. at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 111 E. Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186. Military honors will take place outside the church following the service. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT CHURCH. A reception will follow at the Waukesha Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Road, Waukesha.
