WAUKESHA
Maurice ‘Bill’ W. Hoffman
Oct. 28, 1937 - July 4, 2021
Maurice “Bill” W. Hoffman of Waukesha died on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Lakewood Memory Care at the age of 83. He was born in Waukesha on October 28, 1937, the son of Maurice E. and Olivette (nee Cooley) Hoffman.
Bill graduated from Waukesha High School in 1955 and on April 23, 1960, he married Suzanne DeStefano. Sue preceded him in death on July 8, 2018. Bill owned Palmer Co. for over 40 years and enjoyed the friendships he made over his career. Bill and Sue loved their winters in Surprise, Ariz., and their summers at Merrill Hills CC. Bill’s foursome of Chuck Taylor, Tom Kelly and Barry James made many a caddy blush!
He will be sadly missed by his loving children, Wendy (Ted) Maus and Marc (Maureen) Hoffman, and grandchildren Bill (fiancee Riya Talwar) Maus, Matt Maus, Laura Hoffman and Tory (fiance Matt Ludack) Hoffman. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The family especially thanks Bill Godfrey, Wayne Nettescheim, and special caregiver friend Nycole for their significant friendship! In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters Judith (Ken) Heeren and Sally Kind.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill’s name can be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, Wisconsin Chapter, P.O. Box 14381, Madison, WI 53708.
A private family gathering will celebrate Bill's life.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.