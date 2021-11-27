Megan Elizabeth Allen
Feb. 13, 1982 — Nov. 20, 2021
God recalled one of his most precious angels on November 20, 2021, at the age of 39 unexpectedly following surgery.
Megan Allen is survived by her mom, Jeanne (Jim) Griffin, who loved her more than life itself, and her adoring dad, Tim Allen; beloved brothers, Aaron (Noni Hackbarth) Griffin, Nathan (Lindsey) Griffin, and Michael (Courtney) Griffin; proud grandparents Vivian (the late Jackson) Smith, and the late Harold “Red” and Katherine Allen; treasured uncles and aunts Michael (Lexie) Smith, Christian (Lydia) King, Martha (Kevin) Williams, Jeffrey Stone, Paul Smith, Mary Mascari, Patrick (Kathy Burns) Allen, Cathy (Val) Zalaiskalns, Mary Kay (Bernie) Miller, Peggy (Dan) Conklin, Dennis (the late Patty) Allen and Jeff (the late Colleen) Crocker; special cousins Elizabeth (Andy) Yunker, Stephen (Sarah) Stone, Paige and Preston Smith; and many more.
Megan was a member of the Adaptive Community Approach Program (ACAP) and actively served the Waukesha community with her volunteer work. Her infectious smile, sweet demeanor, empathy, and kindness were known to so many loving people. She led a productive, full life surrounded by many who cherished her.
Please read the full obituary at https://www.krausefuneralhome. com/obituary/megan-elizabeth-allen/. The world lost a wonderful person. This is her legacy: She reminds us all to be kinder, gentler, loving, giving and forgiving. Megan’s mom would like to thank all of you who treated Megan with dignity, compassion, patience and love. I would like to thank each of you individually, but you know who you are.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Megan’s life on Saturday, December 4. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with a celebration of life service from noon to 1 p.m. at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capital Drive, Brookfield.