Melvin ‘Buzz’ Hall
July 17, 1932 - Aug. 28, 2021
Melvin “Buzz” Hall, age 89, passed away, surrounded by the love of his daughters on August 28, 2021. Melvin was born on July 17, 1932, to Max Hall and Regina Hanke (nee Baumann) in Waukesha, WI.
Melvin was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley; and sister, Betty Ann Domkee.
Melvin is survived by his daughters, Laurie (Richard) Loche and Linda (Jeff) McDonald; grandchildren Penny (Robert) Arndt and Eric Hohm; great-grandchildren Kayla Arndt, Madison (Gary) Brewington, Ethan Hohm and Nikolas Hohm; great-great grandson Kai Brewington; and many other family and friends.
Buzz was an avid golfer, Green Bay Packers fan, and an accomplished musician. He loved woodworking, the outdoors, and growing his raspberries.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Auberge Memory Care Facility in Menomonee Falls for the care and comfort they have shown Melvin and his family during his stay.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church.
A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on September 2, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1600 N. Genesee St., Delafield, WI 53018, with the service to follow. Melvin will be reunited with his wife, Shirley, at Summit Cemetery following the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.