Merry Janice Strohm (nee Rappis)
Aug. 5, 1946 - July 28, 2021
Merry was born in Waukesha to Samuel and Jeanette Rappis on August 5, 1946, and went peacefully to the Lord on July 28, 2021 when she suffered a massive stroke.
She was the youngest of seven children: Georgia (Stanley) Catarozoli, Jimmy (Julie) Rappis, Marlene (Jim) Dudkiewicz, Tim (Sally) Rappis, Lauren Robinson and Elaine Rappis. She grew up and lived in the Waukesha area for 70 of her 74 years until she moved to Colorado Springs for the past four years to live with her daughter.
She married Leslie Strohm on August 26, 1967. He preceded her in death in 1999. They leave behind two children, Jenni (Todd) from Colorado Springs and Chris (Angela) from Atlanta, Ga. “Marmee” loved her five grandchildren with all of her heart: Hailey Strohm, Mackenzie Green, Dylan Green, Sam Strohm and Madi Strohm. She was never happier than when all her family was in one place.
Merry was known for her fierce love for the Lord and His people. She was a prayer warrior and a generous giver. She was protective of her people and bold in her witness. She loved to read and watch old movies, but was ready to cook for and show hospitality at all times.
She will be greatly missed but her legacy lives on.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, August 8, at 6 p.m. at Bridge Church, 1314 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Meal and refreshments after service to be served in church cafe.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Robby Dawson Home for Women since Mom always had a heart for women in need. Website for donation: https://greatlakesatc.com/donate/help-us/.