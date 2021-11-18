OCONOMOWOC
Michael A. Counsell
Michael A. Counsell of Oconomowoc entered into eternal life on November 7, 2021, at age 74. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Mary Ellen (Walker) for 47 years; loving father of Duffy (Caryn) Counsell, Thomas (Kimmy) Counsell, Kevin (Tina) Counsell, and Bennett (Jennifer) Counsell; proud Papa of Taylor, Brennan, Haylie, Owen, Riley, and Sully. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Llyod and Loretta Counsell, and his sister, Katherine Counsell.
Mike proudly served his country as a Rifle Squad leader in the Army National Guard for 6 years. He was a third-generation co-owner of Bonded Spirits Corporation, a wholesale liquor distributor in downtown Oconomowoc. Lover of all sports, Mike was fortunate to be signed to the Denver Broncos football organization in 1969. He also excelled at golf and softball. Mike was a lifelong resident of Oconomowoc, a loyal Lions Club member, an Oconomowoc High School sports booster club member, and a youth sports coach.
His two loves in life were his faith and his family. He will be deeply missed and his memory cherished by all those who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held Tuesday November 23, 2021, at St. Catherine of Alexandria, W358-N8512 Brown St. Oconomowoc from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 12 p.m. (noon). Interment at LaBelle Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike’s name can be made to St. Catherine of Alexandria. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459.