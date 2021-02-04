Michael A. Guettel
July 22, 1948 - Jan. 31, 2021
Michael A. Guettel, age 72, passed peacefully to eternal life at AngelsGrace Hospice on January 31, 2021. He was born on July 22, 1948, in Milwaukee, to Marvin and Gladys Guettel.
Mike is survived by his loving children, Shelly (Mark) Farrell, Ryan (Caroline) Guettel and Brad (Gina) Guettel; his grandchildren, Alexa (Nathan) Broege, Ian Farrell, Isabella Guettel, Julia Guettel and Lyla Guettel; brother David (Sharon) Guettel; brother-in-law Austris “Oz” Polis; nieces and nephews; and will be missed by his friends and his Sheltering Oaks family where he spent his summers for 30 years.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara Polis.
Mike enjoyed fishing, traveling, hunting, watching and feeding the birds. He learned to love dance and theater, where he watched his granddaughters light up the stage. He was an avid fan of his grandchildren who play many sports Ñ softball, soccer, baseball, track, horseback riding, taekwondo, and swimming. Remember Mike’s motto: Be a hitter, not a looker.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at AngelsGrace for the compassion they showed Mike and his family.
Memorials to AngelsGrace are appreciated in Mike’s name.
A memorial and Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.