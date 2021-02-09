WAUKESHA
Michael C. Ridgman
July 21, 1964 - Feb. 3, 2021
Michael C. Ridgman, 56, of Waukesha, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Mike was born on July 21, 1964, the son of Gerald and Helen (Grundmann) Ridgman. He grew up on the family farm in Dousman and as many sons of farmers do, began milking cows and working in the fields at a young age. He always had a special connection with the dairy cows and enjoyed that part of farming very much. He later worked as a chrome polisher in Waukesha and enjoyed that occupation. Mike cared about other people and had a good heart. He also liked to go out with friends and have a good time. He will be missed and remembered by his family and friends.
He is survived by his two brothers, John Ridgman of Russell Springs, Ky., and Mark (Kim) Ridgman of Dousman. He is also survived by a number of nieces, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded by his parents, Gerald “Jerry” and Helen Ridgman; his grandparents; and his aunt and uncle, Phyllis and Bud Roach.
Mike will be laid to rest next to his parents in Oak Ridge Cemetery of Eagle during a private family graveside service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.