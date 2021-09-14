Eugene, Ore.
Michael D. Freimund
March 13, 1949 - Sept. 7, 2021
Michael “Mike” D. Freimund, 72, formerly from Dousman, passed away at PeaceHealth Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield, Ore., on September 7, 2021. He was born in Waukesha on March 13, 1949, the son of the late Daniel A. and Dorothy (nee Bruehn) Freimund. Mike graduated Waukesha South High School and worked at Metal-Tek, formerly Wisconsin Centrifugal, for over 35 years. Most recently, he worked at Cabela’s Springfield, which he really enjoyed.
He is survived by sons, Rooney (Shaina) Freimund of Johnson Creek and Scott (Alycia) Freimund of DePere; grandchildren Kaiyli Thompson, Camden, Kenley, Kace, and Grant Freimund; and brother, Daniel (Linda) Freimund of Dousman; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mike enjoyed camping, motorcycles, and volunteering for the Patriot Guard Riders. The family will hold a private celebration.