Michael D. Weber
Michael D. Weber found peace November 11, 2021, age 74.
He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Shirley (nee Weiss); cherished father of Paul and Christine (Matt); proud grandfather of Adam. He was dear brother of Victoria (Ron) Price, David (Lorelei), Priscilla (David) Malek, Monica (Michael) Donovan and Jonathan, and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, November 19, 2021 at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (Hwy J & JJ, 4 blocks south of I-94), Waukesha, from 3 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. Private interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.
