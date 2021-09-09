WATERTOWN
Michael Esser
Oct. 23, 1959 - Sept. 4, 2021
Michael Esser, age 61, of Watertown, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, peacefully with his daughter by his side. He was born October 23, 1959, in Oconomowoc, where he lived most of life until he moved to Watertown.
Michael was a hard worker. He worked at Silgan Containers for a number of years, followed by Brownberry Ovens and then finally ending his career working at ProPower with his best friend, Billy. Racing was Michael’s true passion in life. He traveled to many race tracks to take pictures and enjoyed spending time with his race friends that quickly became family to him.
Michael’s grandson, Ferris, was the light of his life. Nothing made him more proud than to be a grandfather. Michael loved his only daughter, Amanda, with all his heart and enjoyed spending time with his family often. Michael was very proud to witness his daughter marry the love of her life this summer, Joshua.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Joshua) Beauprey; grandson, Ferris; mother, Ruth Esser; brothers Elliott (Dena) Connor and Tim (Sue) Esser; sisters Tina Esser, Laurie Esser, Heather Garcia, Linda Fuchs and Liz Connor; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Esser; and his brother Joseph Esser.
A short ceremony will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia, in the mausoleum from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, September 10, with a celebration of life at Ixonia Pub to follow.