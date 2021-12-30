WAUKESHA
Michael H. Herrera
Nov. 2, 1953 - Dec. 24, 2021
Michael H. Herrera of Waukesha died Friday, December 24, 2021 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 68. He was born in Waukesha on November 2, 1953, the son of Hector M. and Victoria (nee Hurtado) Herrera.
He was a 1972 graduate of Waukesha South High School, where he loved football. He had worked at Dan Plautz Cleaning Service and Cast Alloy. He enjoyed traveling, old movies, photography, drawing and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
He is survived by his mother, Victoria “Vicky” Herrera, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hector, on December 14, 2021, and his brother Robert in 1955.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family kindly requests everyone wear a mask.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service