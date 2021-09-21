EAGLE
Michael H. Koltz
Michael H. Koltz, 72, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his home in Eagle, Wisconsin. He was born to Harry and Emily (Switalski) Koltz in Milwaukee.
Michael graduated from Arrowhead High School and then obtained a bachelor’s degree from UW-Milwaukee. He worked as an engineer in the metal casting industry and retired from Metaltek of Waukesha after many years of service.
On August 14, 1971, Michael was united in marriage to Kay Peartree at St. Claire’s Catholic Parish (now St. Teresa of Calcutta) of North Lake. Michael and Kay were blessed with two children, Henry and Emily. Upon his retirement in the early 2000s, Michael and Kay moved from the Lake Country area up to Rhinelander and enjoyed hunting, fishing and the beauty of the outdoors until they moved back down to Eagle in 2017. Michael’s family was his pride and joy. He was happiest when spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an involved dad and “Opa” and was a coach and spectator for countless basketball, baseball, softball, football, and soccer games. He had a friendly and gregarious personality and had no trouble striking up a conversation with folks around him. Michael also had a creative side and was very interested in model trains, making fishing lures, and he even grew his own grapes to make wine. He also enjoyed rooting for the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He will be deeply missed but his memory will live on in the lives of his loved ones.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kay Koltz of Eagle; his children Henry (Amy) Koltz of Brookfield and Emily Koltz of Elkhorn; his dear grandchildren, Hallie, Adelaide, and Kalan; his brother, Larry (Mary Ellen) Koltz of Erin; his sister-in-law Carol Koltz of Florida and Wausau; and his best friends, Darrell (Sue) Kraft of St. Joseph, Minn., and Ed (Linda) Wagner of Waukesha. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronald Koltz.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, at St. Theresa Catholic Parish, 136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle, WI 53119, with Fr. Loyola Amalraj presiding. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Michael will be laid to rest during a private family service in St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Cemetery of North Lake.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.