DOUSMAN
Michael ‘Mike’ Luterbach
Feb. 27, 1957 - Dec. 6, 2021
Michael “Mike” Luterbach, 64, of Dousman, was called home to the big guy upstairs on December 6, 2021, after his battle with COVID-19. Mike was born on February 27, 1957, to his loving parents, James and Mary Jane Luterbach, in Brookfield.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Luterbach, of 24 years; his six children, Amy (Steve) Judkins, Brandon (Nicole) Luterbach, Jamie (Jay) Zepnick, Nicole Eichner, Carly (Tony) Polinori and Travis Luterbach; three grandchildren; 10 brothers and sisters; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mike was the most generous and kind-hearted person who loved helping people, and spent most of his free time volunteering. Whether it was ringing the Salvation Army bell at the grocery store, or bringing over the skid steer, Mike was always willing to lend a helping hand. He left an everlasting impact on his community and will be greatly missed by all.
A special thank you to all the nurses, doctors, and medical professionals at Oconomowoc and Waukesha Memorial Hospitals for their care and support during his final days.
A visitation will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 470 N. Oak Crest Drive, Wales, WI 53183 on Sunday, December 19, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A funeral service will follow the visitation beginning at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation or bring in a toy donation to the church for Toys for Tots, since Mike was forever young at heart.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.