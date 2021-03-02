Michael ‘Mike’ Mantz
Dec. 25, 1977 - Feb. 25, 2021
Born on Christmas Day 1977, Michael Mantz died unexpectedly on February 25, 2021.
He leaves behind an adorable wife, Shelly; his parents, Loretta and Robert Mantz; his sister, Kimberly Augur; and his niece, Kira Snapp. Mike will be dearly missed by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Debra and James Kliese, aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends.
Always witty and with a great sense of humor, Mike enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved and cared for the smallest of God’s creatures, from toads, praying mantis, lizards and his beloved cat. He proudly stood by his Minnesota Vikings, was an enthusiastic NFL fantasy league player, and enjoyed cheering on the Brewers.
Mike graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a major in geology. But, more than science, Mike enjoyed the paving business. He worked for PLM Paving and Concrete in Pewaukee, and immensely enjoyed being around his work brothers. With pride for his Mantzterpieces, Mike quipped: “EVERYONE knows I'm the best infrared patcher on the planet.”
Mike put everything he had into being the only person allowed to visit his lovely wife, Shelly, during her long and recent hospital stay. Tragically, he will miss her fulfill a miraculous recovery.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
If you wish to honor Mike, please consider donations to the HAWS Schallock Center, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, or at hawspets.org/schallockcenter.
