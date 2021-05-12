WAUKESHA
Michael Patrick Doyle
May 26, 1967 - May 10, 2021
Michael Patrick Doyle of Waukesha passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at the age of 53. He was born in Brook, Indiana, on May 26, 1967, the son of Cyril and Marion (nee Lorance) Doyle.
On March 30, 1996, he married Lisa Marie Kiefer in New Berlin; together they attended Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Delafield and more recently Falls Presbyterian Church in Menomonee Falls. He was a joint owner of The Edge Contracting of Waukesha.
Michael had a passion for life and a deep hunger to serve and know the Lord. Together with his wife Lisa, he cherished time with family. He was thrilled to be a father, uncle, and grandfather or “Baka.” He had many fond moments of grilling out for family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren. Michael will be remembered for the way he embraced life, by taking vacations, traveling with his family and friends, growing in his faith, and sharing that faith with others. Being a life-long learner, he found great pleasure in reading. He embodied great joy and was quick with humor and playfulness. He held a deep appreciation for music, playing guitar and bass, was the former lead vocalist of Sludge Head. The way he lived his life so intentionally has touched many and left lasting imprints on those who loved him.
He will be missed by his wife, Lisa Doyle of Waukesha; their children, Nathanyel Doyle, Dakota Cournia and Zachary Kiefer; and grandchildren Oliver and Owen Kiefer and September Savage. He is further survived by siblings Terry (Vivian) Doyle, George Doyle, Mary (Bud) Brink, Laurie (Jay) Pace, Ruby Kellogg, Barbara Plummer and Darlene (Rich) Dawson; step-siblings Sandy (Glen) Saal, Sue (Mike) Gilbert, Sheryl (Otto) Griffin, Steve (Jan) Olson and Scott (Barb) Olson; and sisters-in-law Cathy Doyle and Leatha Doyle. He is also further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Joe, Daniel, James, Jerry and David Doyle; stepsister Sharon Olson; and brother-in-law Jeff Plummer.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. funeral services, all at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church N6-W31449 Alberta Drive, Delafield, WI 53018. Private burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.