Michael S. Gromowski Jr.
Feb. 13, 1984 - September 4, 2021
Michael S. Gromowski Jr., age 37, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. He was born Feb. 13, 1984, to Michael and Natalie (Meunier) Gromowski Sr. in Oconomowoc.
Mikey is survived by his children, Kaidence, Baylee and Easton Gromowski; his parents; his sister, Shannon (Paul) Marquardt; his nephew, Grayson; and niece (his goddaughter), Avery; his girlfriend, Neriah Padilla Fox (her children, Adriana, Sophia, Jace); his grandmother Shirley Gromowski; and his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Shorty Gromowski, Ron and Sandy Meunier; and his aunt, Nanette Remy.
Mikey loved golf, snowmobiling, and hunting. He loved to do projects around his house and build things. Most of all, he loved being with his children. Mikey worked for his father and was proud to be his right-hand man.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Ironwood Golf Course, W270-N6166 Moraine Drive in Sussex.
Memorials in Mikey’s name will go toward the future of his children.
