WAUKESHA
Michael T. Vandenbush
May 8, 1961 - July 24, 2021
Michael T. Vandenbush of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the age of 60 surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born in Green Bay on May 8, 1961, the son of William Vandenbush and Kathleen Gallagher.
On June 9, 1990, he married Laurie Ensinger at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waukesha. Together they enjoyed vacationing in the sunshine, with a drink in hand and a life filled with love and friendship. He worked for the Elmbrook School District and Brookfield East High School for the majority of his career, where he leaves behind many friends and co-workers. Michael was a “Packer backer” through and through and was a social butterfly, making friends effortlessly throughout his life. His family was his pride and joy, always putting them first. He never missed an opportunity to watch his girls play softball. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, always positive, encouraging and supportive.
He will be deeply missed by his wife and best friend of 31 years, Laurie Vandenbush of Waukesha, and their daughters, Breanna “Bunch” Vandenbush of Waukesha and Emily “Sunshine” (William Baker) Vandenbush of Granbury, Texas; his mother, Kathleen Urban; siblings Susan (Fernando) Escobedo, Carla and Lynn Vandenbush; and his only grandbaby, Lennon, who was the light of his life and apple of his eye. He is further survived by aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William; uncles “Bud”, Jack and Clayton; and father-in-law Martin Ensinger. He has reunited with his three canine pals, Freddy, Cozmo and Rescue.
Michael’s final days were peaceful; spent at home, comfortable and with his family. Honoring his wishes, no formal service will be held. A celebration of life will be held for his family and friends at the family’s home on Saturday, August 7, from 1p.m. to 6 p.m. Casual attire is encouraged, including Packers or tie dye in memory of Michael.
Memorials are appreciated to the Food Pantry of Waukesha County and/or Good Friend, Inc,. a charity that advocates for social inclusion and a culture of acceptance in area schools.
