Michele Anne Nelson (nee Weiss)
Michele Anne Nelson (nee Weiss) passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the age of 79.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; daughter Christine Dwyer (Robert); son Joe Nelson (Tracy); brother Fred Weiss; and 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Weiss; mother, Martha Weiss; sister Carolyn Weiss; and brother Terry Weiss.
Mickey grew up on Okauchee Lake and graduated from Oconomowoc High School. She graduated from beauty school and worked as a licensed beautician.
She married Tom Nelson in 1962 and moved to Merton where she has resided for her entire life. Mickey was active for many years in the Merton Community Fire Department where she helped Tom as secretary-treasurer of the department for over 20 years. Mickey and Tom were responsible for coordinating the Village of Merton Fireman’s Memorial Day Parade for 18 years.
Mickey was in the first First Responder Class for the Merton Fire Department and was a first responder for many years. In 1992 after visiting the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C., Mickey was responsible for having the visiting Vietnam Wall in the Village of Merton. It was the first time it was in southeast Wisconsin. The Vietnam Veterans of America made her an honorary member of their organization. Mickey was an accomplished artist who painted on wood. She attended arts and crafts shows in southeast Wisconsin for many years displaying and selling her paintings.
In 1979, when her husband Tom became the clerk-treasurer for the Village of Merton, Mickey became the deputy clerk-treasurer at only one salary. She held that post for many years and then became village historian and collected historical data and artifacts for the village. She also did many genealogies of village families.
She displayed the historical artifacts at the Village Community Center. She held this office until her death.
She spent over 40 years in village employment.
Mickey’s greatest joy over the years was her flowers.
Mickey’s health had been poor for many years but no matter what she was always in the yard watering and weeding her flowers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 17, at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Parish, W314-N7462 Highway 83, North Lake, WI 53064, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial at 7 p.m. Interment St. John’s United Church of Christ Cemetery in the Village of Merton.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (414) 464-4640 or visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.