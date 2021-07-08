WATERTOWN
Michele L. Hainstock
Sept. 29, 1962 — June 29, 2021
Michele L. Hainstock, 58, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home.
Michele was born on September 29, 1962, in Watertown, the daughter of John Mackovich and Patricia (Young) Groth. She was a graduate of Watertown High School. She was a prolific gardener, winning gardening awards in Watertown. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia (Clifford) Groth; siblings Danielle Bower of Addison, Texas, Jean-Paul (Terri) Mackovich of Pittsburg, Pa., Helen (Donald) Groth-Calaiaro of Pittsburg, Pa., and Charlotte Young-Groth of Watertown; nieces and nephews Abdullah, Sewar, Raya and Amir AbuNuwar, Lauren, Mia, Ella Mackovich, Anthony, Andrea, Nicholas, Michael Calaiaro, Hayley Smulders, Nathan and Courtney Groth; and godchild Heidi Dunham. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father John Mackovich, grandparents Roland and Emma Groth and Dan and Helen Young, and her brother Clifford.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pnfh.com.