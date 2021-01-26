LAKE HALLIE
Michelle J. Smokowicz
Aug. 29, 1960 - Jan. 19, 2021
Michelle J. Smokowicz, age 60, of Lake Hallie, passed away at the Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 9:14 p.m. Michelle, my wife of 34 years and four months, passed away without pain, with her children and me at her side. Michelle had emergency surgery on Thursday, January 14, 2021, after suffering a spinal cord stroke that left her paralyzed. Overnight on the 17th, she suffered several more strokes which made it impossible for her to have a life she wanted. Michelle had previously requested that should this day occur, her family should allow her to pass. She left us peacefully and our lives will never be the same.
She was born on August 29, 1960, to Albert Roso and Jeanette (Clark) Williams in Waukesha. Michelle was known to be a strong-willed woman who was not afraid of work. She was also known as giving friend and mentor to many with a smile and laugh that would brighten any room. She truly touched so many lives in ways that will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her husband, Cal; children Nicholas Smokowicz, Janelle (Matthew) Smokowicz-Koran and Cassandra (William) Cattau; grandchildren Ziva and Odinson; her older sister, Denise (Terry) Knoll; younger brother, Mark Williams; half sister, Mary (nee Roso) Moehr, all of Waukesha; her lifelong best friend, Brenda (Chris) Malcolm; and special friends Ed and Holly Chaltry. She was also a wonderful aunt and cousin to many.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Albert Roso and Jeanette Williams.
There will be no services at this time due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.