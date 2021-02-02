SULLIVAN
Michelle L. Stefanski (nee Weidner)
Sept. 27, 1955 - Jan. 29, 2021
Michelle L. Stefanski (nee Weidner) of Sullivan passed away at the age of 65, surrounded by her family on Friday, January 29, 2021. Michelle was born on September 27, 1955, to Joseph L. and Constance S. (nee Fransway) Weidner in Milwaukee.
Michelle was four years old when the family moved from Milwaukee to Waukesha. She attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School, Central Middle School and Waukesha South High School. She preferred to be called Michelle, but those who love her, childhood friends and cousins, called her “Shelly.” She will be dearly missed by her large family. As one of eight siblings, she embodies all that love naturally includes: kindness, tenderness, compassion, comfort, ever-ready to help, and guidance, sometimes with a dash of sass! She gave endlessly of herself to those who needed a kind word or act. Her love of music and having a good time made her a necessity at every family gathering. In large families, most sisters are not only loving aunts but second mothers to all the children. This scenario was true for Michelle; she was a second mother to nieces Sara (children Tristen and Gwen) Hochstetler and Corrine (Ki and son Oscar) Beckman, and nephews Shane (Jen) Hochstetler and Lucas (Tigger) Custodio.
Michelle was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Stefanski, her parents and two brothers, Gerald (Georgiann) and Michael (Mary Lou) Weidner.
Surviving her are her precious children Danielle Weidner, Camille Stefanski-Weber (Jason), and Ryan (Nicole) Stefanski, and eight beloved grandchildren, Luis, Lorena, Jasmine, Devin, Logan, Lilly, Daniel, and Natalie.
Her surviving siblings are Patricia (Thomas) Waite of Waukesha, Richard (Glenda - deceased 1/11/2021) Weidner of Waukesha, Charles (Ramona) Weidner of Hayward, Theresa (Michael-deceased) Hochstetler of Sheboygan, and Mary Lee (Tom) Allen of Sheboygan.
She is a treasured aunt to Colleen (Tim - deceased) Brown and godmother to Rob (Tracy) Waite, Brandon (Milinda) Weidner, Matthew (Angela) Weidner, Jessica Weidner, Paul (Jacquelyn) Weidner, Joseph Weidner, Corrina Mangiaracina, Kimberly (Mikey) Baldus and Jordan Hansen.
She leaves behind other loving family members and friends.
The Michelle Weidner-Stefanski family would like to send a special “thank you” to the Sharon Richardson Hospice Center of Sheboygan. Also to Dr. Gilberto Rodriques at the Aurora Medical Center in Summit and Dr. Peter H. Johnson at Ascension. Most significantly, to Michelle’s daughter, Camille Stefanski-Weber, her oncologist nurse, who lovingly guided and cared for her throughout her illness.
Honoring Michelle’s wishes, there will be no service; instead, she desires we cherish our memories of her with as few tears as possible.