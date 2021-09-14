WAUKESHA
Miguel Antonio Santino Gonzales
Jan. 29, 1990 - Sept. 9, 2021
Miguel Antonio Santino Gonzales, age 31, left us unexpectedly on September 9, 2021. He was born in Waukesha on Jan. 29, 1990. He studied and taught martial arts and attained his 1st degree black belt in both taekwondo and combat hapkido at a young age and was a member of the Boy Scouts for many years. Miguel was on the wrestling team and graduated from Waukesha South High School. Following graduation, he immediately left for Germany and spent 18 months there on an adventure, traveling all over Europe and learning culinary skills, which he continued to study at MATC when he returned to the U.S. He moved to Washington State for 10 years, made many good friends and had many more adventures. He enjoyed multiple interests and researched each one extensively. He loved science, horseback riding, hiking, rock collecting, meeting new friends, and helping everyone who asked.
Miguel will be greatly missed by his mother, Maria S. Gonzales; father, John Sheridan; and brother, Roman (Shanna) Torres. He is further survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephew, great-nephew; his godson, Odin; his beloved cats, Loki and Thor, and his many friends in Germany, Washington state and Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Al and Donna Mondloch.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186 (corners of Newhall and Hartwell Ave.) Private interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
