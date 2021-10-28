CONCORD
Mildred E. (Tesar) Dama
Oct. 20, 1924 - Oct. 24, 2021
Mildred E. Dama , 97, of Concord, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2021, at home surrounded by her family and their beloved cat, Annie.
Mildred Elizabeth Tesar was born on October 20, 1924, in Prairie du Chien, the daughter of John and Laura Tesar (nee LaBonne). On February 7, 1948, she was united in marriage to Robert J. Dama at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Okauchee.
They resided in Oconomowoc for many years, where she worked at Brownberry Ovens Bakery. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sullivan for 21 years.
Mildred is survived by her husband Robert; sons Daniel (Jane) Dama of Oconomowoc and Richard (Christine) Dama of Concord; grandchildren, Wendy Stone, Nicole Dama, Ryan (Cassandra) Dama, Kimberly Dama, Joseph (Stacy) Dama and Jason Dama; great-grandchildren, Katarina Stone, Sawyer and Wyatt Reimer, Kristalyn and Rylee Dama, Abigail and Alexis Tanner, Mackenzie and Hunter Dama; special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Evelyn, Marie and Lucille; brothers, Elmer, Jack and Bob Tesar; and one grandchild, Crystalyn Dama.
A private church service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church for immediate family. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St Mary's Catholic Church of Sullivan, AngelsGrace Hospice or the charity of ones’s choice.