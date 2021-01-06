EAST TROY
Milton A. Marsh
Jan. 8, 1947 - Dec. 30, 2020
Milton A. Marsh, 71, of East Troy, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 8, 1947, the son of Wilmar and Bertha (nee Redlin) Marsh. He was a 1965 graduate of Mukwonago Union High School and then attended UW-Whitewater. He was employed at Generac, retiring from the Eagle plant in 2012. Milton loved college D3 sports, bowling, golfing, and enjoyed life as a foodie and wino.
He will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret Bilke, his nieces and nephews Chad (Jessica) Rodriguez, Nicole Rodriguez, Samantha (David) Craig and Christopher Bilke. Other relatives and many friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann, in 2011.
Burial will take place at Rural Home Cemetery in Big Bend.
