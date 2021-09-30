OCONOMOWOC
Milton O. ‘Buddy’ Thomasen
Oct. 9, 1929 - Sept. 25, 2021
Milton O. “Buddy” Thomasen, age 91, of Oconomowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by family. He was born on October 9, 1929, to Otto and Selma (Hellendrung) Thomasen in Oconomowoc.
Buddy was united in marriage to Delores Schuck on June 27, 1953. He liked spending time at his cabin in the Northwoods, fishing, golfing, traveling, most of all spending time with his family. Buddy was a man of faith, a life-time member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Delores; his children, Jerry (Kim) Thomasen, Phil (Gwen) Thomasen and John (Julie) Thomasen; his grandchildren, Ashley (Tim) and Meggan (Adam), Jeff and Kylie, Lisa (Brian), Karen (Troy), and Brian (Lauren); his great-grandchildren, Brooke, Brianna, Kate, Megan, Taylor, Brinley and Rosey; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Agnes.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Road, Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice for their exceptional care.
Memorials in Buddy’s name may be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, AngelsGrace Hospice, or to a charity of your choice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.